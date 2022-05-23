27 Megabus passengers injured after bus rolls over along I-95

27 Megabus passengers hurt after bus rolls over on I-95

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- 27 passengers aboard a Megabus that was headed to Washington, D.C. were injured when the bus rolled over along Interstate 95 in Maryland.

The double-decker bus had started its route in New York City and was carrying 47 people at the time.

15 of the injured passengers were taken to the hospital.

It's unclear what caused the crash or if any other vehicles were involved.

