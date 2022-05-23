Watch CBS News
Local News

27 Megabus passengers injured after bus rolls over along I-95

/ CBS Pittsburgh

27 Megabus passengers hurt after bus rolls over on I-95
27 Megabus passengers hurt after bus rolls over on I-95 00:26

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- 27 passengers aboard a Megabus that was headed to Washington, D.C. were injured when the bus rolled over along Interstate 95 in Maryland.

The double-decker bus had started its route in New York City and was carrying 47 people at the time.

f74fbc6a3cc82961aab3fa67bf3d005f.jpg
KDKA

15 of the injured passengers were taken to the hospital.

It's unclear what caused the crash or if any other vehicles were involved.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

First published on May 23, 2022 / 1:48 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.