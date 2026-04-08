Following a walk-off win, Pitt Baseball aims to take momentum to the national stage

Baseball is back in Pittsburgh, and there's a team that is having quite the season, but they're a few miles down the road from PNC Park.

Pitt's baseball team is 21-9, and they're coming off a walk-off win over Wake Forest this past weekend. The Panthers currently have a player who has the best batting average in the ACC and the second-best on-base percentage in the nation.

On Sunday, Pitt and Wake Forest were tied at 3 in the bottom of the ninth inning, and as Caden Dulin stepped to the plate with runners at the corners, he had his moment. A hit to center field sealed the walk-off win for the Panthers.

"First ever walk-off of my whole career," Dulin said. "It was really cool, I was feeling all the emotions. My mom, my dad, and my grandma were all here to see it. They were there after and gave me a hug, it was awesome, I loved it."

It made for quite the Easter Sunday for the Dulin family and the Panthers, who avoided the sweep and now sit at 6-6 in ACC play.

"Going into the season, you're always optimistic," said Pitt Head Coach Mike Bell.

Despite that optimism, like every college team these days, roster turnover is imminent, but one heavy hitter chose to stay with Pitt for a second season, and that decision is paying off.

"Being able to play free, this is my last year as a college athlete, regardless of what happens, so just going out there and enjoying it, and leaving it all out on the field," said Lorenzo Carrier.

Carrier spent three years at Miami before coming to Pittsburgh, and he said he needed a change. Pitt provided that change, and it's exactly what he hoped it would be.

"It's been great to see him get rewarded," said Coach Bell. "The game always rewards those who put the good work into it, so for his last go around, it was great to see him get off to a great start."

However, hot start or no, Carrier and his team are still far from their goals.

"We're one of the better hitting teams in the country, I believe that," Dulin said. "I think these guys believe it, too. You need to watch out for us, because later in the season, we're going to be a team pushing for a regional, a super regional, and I hope everyone is there pushing behind us."

Pitt will host Youngstown for a mid-week matchup, then they'll host Cal this weekend for another conference series.