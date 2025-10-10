NFL Draft Committee, City of Pittsburgh reveal city-inspired branding for 2026 NFL Draft

The excitement for the 2026 NFL Draft continues to build in Pittsburgh as the city will play host to the annual event in April 2026.

VisitPITTSBURGH/NFL

On Friday morning on the North Shore, the 2026 NFL Draft Local Organizing Committee, along with representatives from the NFL and the city, unveiled the branding for the big weekend on April 23-26.

"The Draft is a special event that welcomes the next wave of NFL talent, and our creative is always meant to not only celebrate our prospects' incredible journeys and futures but also spotlight the host city as a unique destination," said Chris Stackhouse, Vice President and Head of Global Brand Experience at the NFL. "Pittsburgh has a storied history as the Steel City and a distinct pop art influence, so we designed the 2026 Draft visual identity as bold, vibrant, and joyful, reflecting the city's colorful confidence and charm."

During the introduction, the new branding was described as being "inspired by Pittsburgh's bold pop art and industrial roots with bold lines, graphics, and a design inspired by the city's bridges, rivers, murals, and industrial architecture.

The familiar taglines of "The Pick Is In" and "Greatness is on the Clock" will also remain.

"We're thrilled with the creative direction the League has chosen for the 2026 NFL Draft," said Jerad Bachar, President & CEO of VisitPITTSBURGH. "This look is unapologetically Pittsburgh—grounded in culture, creativity, and character. The NFL Draft is one of the biggest sporting events in the world, and this creative direction ensures that Pittsburgh shines both as a sports town and a vibrant cultural destination. It proves we can stay true to who we are—while presenting a fresh perspective."

The new logo can now be seen on the 2026 NFL Draft Countdown Clock on the North Shore, and new merchandise can be found on the Steelers' website.