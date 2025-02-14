2025 real estate tax bills being sent out to Allegheny County taxpayers

People who own property in Allegheny County will soon be receiving their real estate tax bills for 2025 and this year's bills will have an extended deadline for taxpayers.

The Allegheny County Treasurer's Office says that their office has started to send out 2025 real estate tax bills to property owners throughout the county.

Allegheny County Treasurer Erica Rocchi Brusselars said in a release that she wanted to highlight how hard her office's staff worked to get the bills mailed out as soon as possible.

"I am continuously impressed by how much they genuinely care about serving the residents of Allegheny County," Rocchi Brusselars said.

Allegheny County Council voted earlier this week to extend the 2% discount period to April 30 to give people more time to pay their taxes before the deadline.

The gross tax deadline is May 31 and the delinquent tax period will begin on June 1.

If taxes aren't paid by June 1, there will be a one-time penalty of 5% with 1% interest added for each month the taxes go unpaid.

The treasurer's office says all tax bills should be mailed by February 14 and people can also access their bills online.