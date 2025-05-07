City leaders unveil plans for first-ever Pittsburgh World Cup soccer tournament

City officials on Wednesday unveiled plans for the first-ever Pittsburgh World Cup soccer tournament.

Described as a community soccer tournament hosted by Mayor Ed Gainey and the Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs, the event aims to unite Pittsburghers to celebrate the city's rich, expansive cultures through soccer.

Taking place over seven weeks in June and July, the tournament will feature teams made up of players from Pittsburgh's immigrant communities. Teams will play under the flags of their national origins, "highlighting the cultural diversity that makes Pittsburgh unique," an accompanying press release said.

"This tournament reflects our city's commitment to inclusion, community, and celebrating the cultural heritage of all Pittsburghers," said Mayor Ed Gainey. "The Pittsburgh World Cup is a chance to come together as neighbors and showcase the diversity that strengthens our city."

Players are encouraged to form teams with others who share the same national or cultural background. Those without a team can sign up as free agents, and organizers will help connect them with teams looking to meet the roster limits.

The tournament includes two divisions: Open (any gender) and Women's. Each team will consist of 10 to 16 players. All participants must be 16 or older.

Those interested in registering a team can do so at this link. Players without a team who wish to join as a free agent can sign up here.

The deadline to register is Wednesday, May 21, at 11:59 p.m.

Full details on team formation, game format, and field locations can be found here.