Chicago to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention

Chicago will host the 2024 Democratic National Convention, the DNC announced on Tuesday. The convention is expected to be held Aug. 19-22.

The last Democratic National Convention to be held in Chicago was in 1996, when President Bill Clinton was nominated for his second term. It was the first time the Democrats held their nominating convention there since the tumultuous convention in 1968, when violence broke out in protests outside as Vice President Hubert Humphrey was named the Democratic nominee.

The 2020 convention was set to be held in Milwaukee, but it ended being completely virtual due to the pandemic.

