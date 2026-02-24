Watch CBS News
20-year-old woman charged in shooting death of teenage girl in Wilkins Township

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

A 20-year-old woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with Monday's deadly shooting that happened inside a Wilkins Township apartment building.

Rayohna Hexstall, 20, is facing one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of reckless endangerment in connection with the early-morning shooting at the Broadmoor at Penn Center apartments, police said late Monday night

Ni'Dreyah Marshall, 17, died after being shot in the head in the apartment, according to court paperwork filed by the Allegheny County Police Department. 

The criminal complaint filed by police details that witnesses told investigators that Hexstall, Marshall, and two other individuals were in the apartment together when Hextall began waving around a handgun that belonged to one of the other people in the room. 

According to police, witnesses said while Hexstall was handling the gun, it went off, shooting and killing Marshall. 

During an interview with detectives, Hexstall claimed one of the other individuals in the room was handling the gun when it went off.

Other witnesses disputed this fact, telling investigators Hexstall was indeed holding the gun when it went off.

According to online court records, Hexstall has yet to be arraigned on the charges she's facing. 

