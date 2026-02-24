20-year-old woman charged in shooting death of teenage girl in Wilkins Township

A 20-year-old woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with Monday's deadly shooting that happened inside a Wilkins Township apartment building.

Rayohna Hexstall, 20, is facing one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of reckless endangerment in connection with the early-morning shooting at the Broadmoor at Penn Center apartments, police said late Monday night.

Ni'Dreyah Marshall, 17, died after being shot in the head in the apartment, according to court paperwork filed by the Allegheny County Police Department.

The criminal complaint filed by police details that witnesses told investigators that Hexstall, Marshall, and two other individuals were in the apartment together when Hextall began waving around a handgun that belonged to one of the other people in the room.

According to police, witnesses said while Hexstall was handling the gun, it went off, shooting and killing Marshall.

During an interview with detectives, Hexstall claimed one of the other individuals in the room was handling the gun when it went off.

Other witnesses disputed this fact, telling investigators Hexstall was indeed holding the gun when it went off.

According to online court records, Hexstall has yet to be arraigned on the charges she's facing.