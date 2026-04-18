Watch CBS News
Local News

Death of 2-year-old in Allegheny County ruled homicide, investigation ongoing

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has officially ruled the death of a 2-year-old girl a homicide. 

According to the medical examiner, 2-year-old Sarah Darji was found unresponsive at a home along McClellan Drive in Pleasant Hills on Tuesday, April 7. 

She was taken to UPMC Children's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead days later, on April 10. 

The medical examiner's report stated that the cause of death was compression of the neck and ruled it a homicide. 

It's not yet known what led up to the toddler's death, and an investigation is underway. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue