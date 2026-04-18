Death of 2-year-old in Allegheny County ruled homicide, investigation ongoing

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has officially ruled the death of a 2-year-old girl a homicide.

According to the medical examiner, 2-year-old Sarah Darji was found unresponsive at a home along McClellan Drive in Pleasant Hills on Tuesday, April 7.

She was taken to UPMC Children's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead days later, on April 10.

The medical examiner's report stated that the cause of death was compression of the neck and ruled it a homicide.

It's not yet known what led up to the toddler's death, and an investigation is underway.