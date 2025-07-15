2 women shot in Homestead

Two women were injured in a late-night shooting in Homestead.

Allegheny County Police say dispatchers were initially notified of shots fired in the area of Hays Street just after 10 p.m. on Monday.

Police say officers who arrived at the scene found two women who had each been shot.

KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

According to police, the first woman was shot twice in the leg and was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police say the second woman was grazed in the shoulder and did not need to be taken to the hospital.

Several shell casings were recovered from the scene, according to police.

Detectives from the Allegheny County Police General Investigations Unit are leading the investigation into the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.