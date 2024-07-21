Watch CBS News
2 vendors allegedly robbed at Picklesburgh

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are investigating after two vendors working at Picklesburgh were apparently robbed.

Officers say it happened around 7 p.m. Sunday on the Boulevard of the Allies.

They say one vendor's backpack with cash from her sales was taken from her unlocked car. A bag with cash and valuables was also taken from another vendor nearby.

Police say they're looking for any video from the area. Anyone with information should call police. 

