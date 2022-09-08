2 stabbed in Bethel Park hotel parking lot
BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing in the parking lot of a South Hills hotel.
Bethel Park Police Chief Timothy O'Connor said the stabbing happened in the parking lot of the Crowne Plaza Suites hotel on Fort Couch Road around 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Both people were hospitalized in stable condition.
O'Connor said there's no danger to the public. Detectives are investigating whether it was possibly a domestic situation.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
