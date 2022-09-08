2 stabbed in Bethel Park hotel parking lot

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing in the parking lot of a South Hills hotel.

Bethel Park Police Chief Timothy O'Connor said the stabbing happened in the parking lot of the Crowne Plaza Suites hotel on Fort Couch Road around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Two people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing in the parking lot of the Crowne Plaza Suites hotel in Bethel Park on Sept. 8, 2022. (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz)

Both people were hospitalized in stable condition.

O'Connor said there's no danger to the public. Detectives are investigating whether it was possibly a domestic situation.

