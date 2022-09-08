Watch CBS News
2 stabbed in Bethel Park hotel parking lot

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing in the parking lot of a South Hills hotel.

Bethel Park Police Chief Timothy O'Connor said the stabbing happened in the parking lot of the Crowne Plaza Suites hotel on Fort Couch Road around 3 p.m. on Thursday. 

kdka-crowne-plaza-suites-hotel-bethel-park-stabbing.png
Two people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing in the parking lot of the Crowne Plaza Suites hotel in Bethel Park on Sept. 8, 2022.  (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz)

Both people were hospitalized in stable condition. 

O'Connor said there's no danger to the public. Detectives are investigating whether it was possibly a domestic situation. 

First published on September 8, 2022 / 5:44 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

