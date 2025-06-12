2 killed after train hits SUV in Somerset County

Two women are dead after a CSX train collided with a vehicle at a train crossing in Rockwood Borough, Somerset County on Thursday morning.

KDKA-TV spoke with residents in the area who said that the two train crossings in town have been problematic for years and they want something done about it.

"I feel sick almost," said Ken Marker, who lives near where the crash happened. "I'm kind of anxious. I don't think it should have happened. It's just a shame."

It all happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. An SUV found itself between the down gates of a railroad crossing on Bridge Street in Rockwood Borough as a CSX train was coming through.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, both occupants of the SUV, an 85-year-old woman and a 67-year-old woman, died in the crash, one at the scene and one later pronounced dead at Conemaugh Hospital after being transported.

One neighbor KDKA-TV spoke with said that something has to be done with the two train crossings that divide the town because they tie up residents and first responders.

"You think something would be done like a bridge or an underpass, something for the safety of the residents in the town, because the train is constant, nonstop," said the neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous.

While it is not exactly known what caused this crash to happen, Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.