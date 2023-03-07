Watch CBS News
Local News

2 killed in Plumcreek Township crash

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (3/6)
KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (3/6) 03:43

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were killed Monday in a crash in Armstrong County.

Officials said the three-vehicle crash happened at noon on state Route 210 in Plumcreek Township. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner said, while a second person was pronounced dead at a local hospital. 

The coroner said the two victims were in the same car, and their names have not been released. 

Police are investigating. 

First published on March 6, 2023 / 9:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.