2 killed in Plumcreek Township crash
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were killed Monday in a crash in Armstrong County.
Officials said the three-vehicle crash happened at noon on state Route 210 in Plumcreek Township. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner said, while a second person was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
The coroner said the two victims were in the same car, and their names have not been released.
Police are investigating.
