2 killed in Plumcreek Township crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were killed Monday in a crash in Armstrong County.

Officials said the three-vehicle crash happened at noon on state Route 210 in Plumcreek Township. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner said, while a second person was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The coroner said the two victims were in the same car, and their names have not been released.

Police are investigating.