DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people were injured in a crash in Duquesne just before noon Wednesday.

An SUV and tractor-trailer collided at Grant Avenue and Duquesne Boulevard.

Frank Cobb / City of Duquesne Fire Department

One person had to be pulled out of the SUV.

Both victims were expected to survive.