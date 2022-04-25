Watch CBS News

Police: 2 found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in Springdale apartment

By Jennifer Borrasso

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were found dead in an apartment in Springdale, authorities said. 

(Photo Credit: Newschopper 2)

The Allegheny County Police Department said officials were notified of two people dead in an apartment in the 1000 block of Pittsburgh Street on Monday around 3:30 p.m.

County police said a man and woman were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police are investigating. 

First published on April 25, 2022 / 5:16 PM

