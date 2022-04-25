Police: 2 found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in Springdale apartment
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were found dead in an apartment in Springdale, authorities said.
The Allegheny County Police Department said officials were notified of two people dead in an apartment in the 1000 block of Pittsburgh Street on Monday around 3:30 p.m.
County police said a man and woman were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
Police are investigating.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
