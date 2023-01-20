2 accused in deadly North Side shooting have homicide charges dropped

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two men charged in a North Side shooting that killed three people will stand trial.

Samuel Pegues, 30, and 19-year-old Charron Troutman are facing charges in connection to an Oct. 15 shooting that killed of John Hornezes, Betty Averytt and Jacquelyn Mehalic.

On Friday, prosecutors dropped homicide charges against them, as autopsy reports say where they were standing doesn't match the bullet trajectory. Five counts of recklessly endangering another person were added for both men.

In court on Friday, video of the alleged shooting was shown. The district attorney says this puts Troutman and Pegues at the scene and shows their intent.

Several camera angles from Cedar Avenue and Pressley Street show the leadup to the shooting and shooting.

The DA said the situation starts when Jaylone Hines, who was involved in the shooting, walks towards Troutman and Pegues at the Sunoco gas station on Cedar Avenue. Police testimony said Troutman showed what looked like a gun to Hines. Then the video shows the SUV allegedly with Pegues and Troutman inside leave the gas station and then gunfire starts.

The public defenders argued that Troutman and Pegues don't fire first. There is a flash in the video, showing alleged gunfire, and then the two suspects allegedly shoot. The shots are almost at the same time.

Another angle from the nearby park shows another shooter firing at Troutman and Pegues. Video shows the shooting continues as Pegues and Troutman's alleged SUV turn onto Pressley Street Averytt and Mehalic get caught in the crossfire.

As the SUV heads into the Giant Eagle parking lot, there are more flashes, which police believe to be gunfire. The attorneys for Troutman and Pegues argue they were trying to get away from the gunfire as they turned into the parking lot.

Families of the victims were in court, but they did not wish to comment Friday.

Pegues and Troutman have a formal arraignment for Feb. 22.