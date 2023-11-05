19th annual Pittsburgh Pet Expo takes place this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Animal lovers were coming out in droves to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center this weekend for this year's Pittsburgh Pet Expo.

Pet owners could spoil their furry friends at what's considered the largest pet expo in the country. Organizers told KDKA-TV that those who came out could experience competitions, demonstrations and hundreds of vendors, all for the love of their pets.

"We've got a ton of stuff this year, a ton of new stuff. We got a pig act, dachshund races, we have rabbit hopping, we have turtle races, and then back with all the favorites from past years like the dock dogs and the frisbee dogs," said Rocco Lamanna, the show manager of the Pittsburgh Pet Expo.

The pet expo concludes on Sunday, running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.