Nearly 40 years later, Pittsburgh-area house fire that killed 3 kids remains unsolved

Authorities said a $5,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to an arrest in the 1986 fire that killed three young children in Uniontown, Fayette County.

In a post on Facebook, Pennsylvania State Police said troopers are still investigating the fire at a home on North Gallatin Avenue in North Union Township that killed 9-year-old Franklin David Isler, 8-year-old Taira Marie Isler and 6-year-old Lanny Ray Isler on Jan. 22, 1986. The three children died of smoke inhalation. Mark Anthony Isler, 10, escaped the blaze, which was ruled arson.

Investigators said that the children's parents were not home at the time the fire broke out, leading to them being charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of children for their negligence. The parents were not charged in the deaths of the children, state police said, adding that there was "never" any "indication that the parents played a role in the actual arson."

The Herald-Standard reported that the parents, Catherine Flora Isler and Terrance Henry Lewis, were released from prison in the early 1990s after each accepting a plea deal in 1989.

The Facebook post from state police added that the person responsible for the arson has never been prosecuted. Authorities said the fire was intentionally set, citing the gasoline samples pulled from the home.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation can contact the Pennsylvania State Police Uniontown barracks at 724-439-7111 or PSP Tips toll-free at 1-800-472-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.