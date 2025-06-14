18-year-old charged in connection with Bethel Park gun store robbery

An 18-year-old is charged in connection with a burglary at a local gun store.

Police say Jashaun Hockett was found with a gun that had been reported stolen from Allegheny Arms and Gun Works last winter.

Video from the incident at the time showed a burglar shooting through the windows to get into the business.

Hockett is charged with receiving stolen property and possessing a firearm as a minor. He does not face charges for the burglary itself.