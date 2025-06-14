Watch CBS News
Crime

18-year-old charged in connection with Bethel Park gun store robbery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

18-year-old charged in connection with Bethel Park gun store robbery
18-year-old charged in connection with Bethel Park gun store robbery 00:25

An 18-year-old is charged in connection with a burglary at a local gun store. 

Police say Jashaun Hockett was found with a gun that had been reported stolen from Allegheny Arms and Gun Works last winter. 

Video from the incident at the time showed a burglar shooting through the windows to get into the business. 

Hockett is charged with receiving stolen property and possessing a firearm as a minor. He does not face charges for the burglary itself.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.