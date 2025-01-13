Police and ATF search two homes in relation to Bethel Park gun shop robbery

Two homes searched in relation to Bethel Park gun store break-in

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) - Police and ATF agents searched a home in McKees Rocks on Monday night in connection to a gun store robbery that took place early on Monday morning.

A source tells KDKA-TV that the ATF has detained two juvenile males as part of their investigation into the robbery of Allegheny Arms and Gun Works in Bethel Park. The two juvenile suspects were picked up in possession of several stolen guns.

A Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus driver reported seeing teenagers with guns which assisted with the investigation.

Police and ATF agents could be seen searching a home on Gray Street in McKees Rocks as well as a home on Hammond Street in Sheraden.

All of this took place just hours after law enforcement was called to Allegheny Arms and Gun Works when four thieves, dressed in black, and driving a stolen car shot their way into the store. They then used hatchets to break into the display cases and steal dozens of guns.

At last check, 14 guns have been recovered while 43 are still missing.

Police said the break-in happened before 4:30 a.m. and they didn't waste any time.

"They were probably in the store for under four minutes," ATF Assistant Special Agent Joseph Price said. "In and out, four minutes."

As of now, the ATF tells KDKA-TV that they would not charge juveniles and that would have to be handled by a local law enforcement agency.

An ATF spokesperson added, "While I cannot confirm details, we have been actively pursuing leads regarding the Allegheny Arms burglary in the area."