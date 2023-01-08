Watch CBS News
17-year-old in serious condition after shooting in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A teenager is in the hospital in serious but stable condition after a shooting late on Saturday night. 

According to Pittsburgh Police, just before 10 p.m., they were called to the 6500 block of Deary Street for reports of a shooting. 

Once they arrived on the scene, they located a 17-year-old female in a home in the 1100 block of Paulson Avenue with a gunshot wound to the arm. 

She was treated by officers until medics arrived. 

Medics took her to the hospital in serious but stable condition. 

Pittsburgh Police's Violent Crime Unit is investigating. 

First published on January 8, 2023 / 7:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

