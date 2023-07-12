17-year-old charged with homicide in deadly Aliquippa shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 17-year-old has been charged in the deadly weekend shooting of 15-year-old Dahvea Sparrow in Aliquippa.
Lamar Seymour is charged with criminal homicide and possession of a firearm. It's unclear whether or not he is in custody.
On Saturday night, Sparrow was shot and killed following a house party in Aliquippa.
Later this morning, the Beaver County District Attorney is holding a press conference with more details surrounding the case.
