17-year-old charged with homicide in deadly Aliquippa shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 17-year-old has been charged in the deadly weekend shooting of 15-year-old Dahvea Sparrow in Aliquippa.

Lamar Seymour is charged with criminal homicide and possession of a firearm. It's unclear whether or not he is in custody.

On Saturday night, Sparrow was shot and killed following a house party in Aliquippa.

Mayor Dwan B. Walker

Later this morning, the Beaver County District Attorney is holding a press conference with more details surrounding the case.