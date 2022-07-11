Watch CBS News
16-year-old shot in the hand in Pittsburgh

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the hand in Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said police were called Monday to a home on Lorenz Avenue around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a juvenile shot. 

At the scene, police found a 16-year-old boy shot in the hand. He told police that he was leaning outside of a third-floor window when he was shot, officials said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. He was conscious and alert, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.  

Police are investigating. 

