16-year-old Pittsburgh mom and baby boy reported missing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 16-year-old Pittsburgh mom and her baby boy are missing.

Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding Sheilyn Tejax Morales and Edgar Marques Tejax, who were last seen in the Beechview neighborhood on Monday around 2 p.m. They could be in the Beechview or Brookline areas, police said.

SVU detectives are searching for a missing mother and her baby boy. Sheilyn Tejax Morales, 16, and her 6 month old son,... Posted by Pittsburgh Bureau of Police on Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Sheilyn is described as 4-foot-7 with brown eyes and dyed brown hair. According to police, she was last wearing a blue jacket and distressed jeans with black and white sneakers.

Her 6-month-old baby has brown eyes and hair and was last wearing a red onesie.

If you have any information should call 412-323-7141 or 911.