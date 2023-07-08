Watch CBS News
16-year-old arrested in connection to shooting in Hazelwood

By Patrick Damp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A juvenile was taken to the hospital to be treated after he was shot in the legs on Friday evening. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police were alerted to a shooting in the 5000 block of Chaplin Way and once on the scene they found the juvenile and he had gunshot wounds to each leg. 

EMS took him to the hospital in stable condition to be treated. 

Police then detained a 16-year-old for questioning, identifying him as Adedjai Edwards of McKees Rocks. 

Following questioning, Edwards is now facing charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a minor, and carrying a firearm without a license. 

He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. 

