15th Annual Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival in full swing

WEST NEWTON (KDKA) - If ribs and football aren't your thing - how about going back in time this weekend? 

The 15th annual Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival is in full swing in West Newton, Westmoreland County. 

There's fun for the whole family, including the kids. 

Kids 12 and under get in for free this weekend and among the fun activities, they can give sword-fighting a try! 

You can get a full schedule of events and more information on their website

First published on September 1, 2022 / 11:24 AM

