15-year-old boy killed in crash along Rt. 8 in Slippery Rock Township

By Mike Darnay

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 15-year-old boy died in a crash along Route 8 in Butler County on Sunday night.

Pennsylvania State Police say the single-vehicle crash occurred in Slippery Rock Township near the intersection of Kiester Road just after 6 p.m.

Troopers say the driver of the SUV was a 17-year-old boy, who lost control of the vehicle, striking a tree.

The passenger, a 15-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The State Police Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the cause.

The identity of the boy killed in the crash has not been released.

