14-year-old student found with knives on Hempfield High School property

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Charges are pending after a 14-year-old student was found with knives in his possession on the campus of Hempfield High School.

State Police say Troopers from the Greensburg barracks were called around 11 a.m. on Thursday to investigate a student who had knives at the school.

Police say the knives were seized and the investigation is ongoing.

According to police, criminal charges are pending. 

First published on September 8, 2022 / 4:35 AM

