14-year-old boy shot in the ankle

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 14-year-old boy was shot in the ankle on Monday in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said police received a ShotSpotter alert around 9 p.m. for shots fired in the 1200 block of Mohler St. Later, officials said a 14-year-old boy arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the ankle. He is in stable condition.

Officials said the exact location of the shooting is not known at this time. Police are investigating.