13-year-old Pittsburgh-area girl drowns in West Virginia

A 13-year-old girl from Washington County, Pennsylvania, drowned while swimming in the Ohio River in West Virginia on Monday.

CBS affiliate WTRF reported that the 13-year-old girl from Burgettstown died after being swept away by the current near the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Weirton.

The TV station reported, citing the Weirton Police Department, that officials received a call on Monday around 7 p.m. that a juvenile was pulled under the water by the current while swimming with family members.

Officers responded within minutes and attempted to save the girl, who was brought ashore by first responders for life-saving measures. The 13-year-old Washington County girl was then taken to Weirton Medical Center, where she died, WTRF reported. The girl's identity has not been revealed as of Tuesday evening.

The Weirton Police Department, the Weirton Fire Department and the Hancock County Ambulance Service reportedly responded to the scene.

According to the Child's Safety Network, nearly 900 children and adolescents ages 0-19 die every year in the United States from unintentional drowning. For children ages 5-19, drowning is the third leading cause of unintentional injury deaths, according to the network.

Teens are more likely to drown in natural bodies of water like lakes and rivers, healthychilren.org reported.

Experts said safety tips include wearing a life jacket, adult supervision and choosing swimming spots carefully.