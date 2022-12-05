13 Steelers fined for obscene gesture during team celebration against Colts on Monday Night Football

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick gave the Steelers their first win in consecutive games on the season with a late interception of Falcons QB Marcus Mariota.

As is tradition, when the defense secures a turnover, a team celebration ensues, but this one was different after finding out the NFL dished out fines to over a dozen Steelers players.

According to Triblive.com and Spotrac.com, 13 Steelers players were fined due to an "obscene gesture" in the game against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football. T.J. Watt, Myles Jack, Marcus Allen, Fitzpatrick, Cameron Sutton, Levi Wallace and Terrell Edmunds were fined $13,621. Tre Norwood, James Pierre, Damontae Kazee, Arthur Maulet, Alex Highsmith and Malik Reed were fined between $4,715 and $8.333.

This was the result of the celebration done in the endzone of the players throwing the ball in the air like a clay pigeon and mimicking machine guns with their hands, shooting the ball out of the air.

After Fitzpatrick's interception on Sunday, the players threw the ball in the air, but declined to follow it up with got them fined the week prior.

According to the TRIB, the aforementioned celebration was done in the past multiple times, but was not penalized by the league, before last Monday's game.