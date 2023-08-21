Watch CBS News
12-year-old girl hit by driver of vehicle in Bellevue

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 12-year-old girl was hit by the driver of a vehicle in Bellevue on Sunday.

Police said it happened at the intersection of South Howard and Lincoln avenues. In an email to KDKA-TV, police said the driver remained at the scene and an investigation found that the child "ran into the roadway between two parked cars and the driver did not have time to stop."

The child, who was alert and responsive at the scene, was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is not known at this time. 

First published on August 20, 2023 / 10:29 PM

