12-year-old boy in Pennsylvania shot in the head after loaded gun left on counter, police say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 12-year-old boy was shot in the head after a loaded gun was left on the counter of a home in Pennsylvania, police said.

In a news release, the Chambersburg Police Department said Anthony McCune was arrested and charged after the boy was shot on Thursday.

In the news release, Chambersburg police said officers were called to a home on Birch Street for reports of a shooting. At the residence, police found a juvenile with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital, and police said they believed it was "an isolated incident." The boy's condition was not known as of Friday night.

CBS affiliate WHP reported that the victim, a 12-year-old boy, was shot in the head. The TV station reported that police learned McCune, 20, brought the gun to the home while there were four juveniles inside. He allegedly told officers the firearm was stolen.

Police said three of the four juveniles handled the gun, according to WHP. The ages of the three other juveniles were not released by law enforcement, and it was not immediately known who fired the gun.

McCune is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license and other misdemeanor charges. He was taken to the Franklin County Prison and has a preliminary hearing next week.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information on the case can call the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131.

Chambersburg is in South Central Pennsylvania.