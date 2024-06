Firearm-related deaths on the rise in U.S. amid surgeon general advisory U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on Tuesday declared gun violence a public health crisis in America, citing the numbers of injuries and deaths involving firearms. Dr. Murthy is now calling on lawmakers to ban automatic rifles, introduce universal background checks for buying guns and more legal restrictions. Anna Schecter Zigler, senior coordinating producer for CBS News' crime and public safety unit, joins to discuss.