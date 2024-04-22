11 sets of twins to graduate from Pittsburgh-area high school

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- At the end of this school year, the Norwin School District in Westmoreland County will have not one, not two, but 11 sets of twins walk across the graduation stage.

"You always have a friend around, so it's like you're never really bored," said twin Sophie Bowser. "I always have someone to talk to."

Norwin High School Principal Dr. Michael Choby says while these students may be twins, that's where the similarities end.

"Very different personalities as a group and as twins for sure. It makes them special and makes them unique, as you mentioned, it makes them unique to hang around with at school," Choby said.

"It's super interesting to see," said twin Luke Klamut. "I'm not sure if this is a record, but it's super interesting. If anyone is like, 'do you have a fun fact?' you can be like, 'well I graduated with 10 other sets of twins in high school.'"

Choby agrees it's pretty unique.

"It is my ninth year as the building principal," Choby said. "I don't remember it happening in the past. It's exciting because of the camaraderie amongst the students."

According to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, it is estimated that one in 250 pregnancies will result in twins. The odds are good in Norwin School District.

"I also am a parent of twins," Choby said. "So I have twins here at Noriwn School District, not in high school yet, but someday. I don't know if there's something the water."

Some siblings are choosing to attend the same colleges, while others are forging their own paths.

"We're going to try to stick together," said Abby Bowser.

"I think we all can relate that when we're going to go to college, it's going to be hard, because we just live together constantly," said Alexis Klamut

"This is just a stepping stone, their futures are going to be phenomenal," Choby said. "I'm excited to just kind of follow from a distance.