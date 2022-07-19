10-year-old boy shot while playing videos games inside Sheraden home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 10-year-old boy is recovering after being shot while playing video games inside his home.

Pittsburgh Police said the boy and a 19-year-old were shot in the city's Sheraden neighborhood on Monday night.

Mocha Gary is the grandmother of 10-year-old Taevon Lane. She said he was playing video games when he was shot after someone opened fire outside the home. The boy, who is headed into the fourth grade, spent much of Tuesday recovering at UPMC Children's Hospital.

Taevon Lane, 10, was shot while playing video games inside his home in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood on July 18, 2022. (Photo Credit: Mocha Gary)

"The love of my life," Gary said.

She said Monday night was a simple night in the family's house on Zephyr Avenue between Hammond Street and Sherwood Avenue.

"The next thing we know, shots came through the house, and we all dove for cover," Gary said.

Police said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m.

"I heard three or four pops. To me, it sounded like fireworks," neighbor Craig Unger said.

Gary said her grandson came running into her room and blood was pouring from his arm. Lane was rushed to a hospital in stable condition.

"I thought he hit himself on something. I never expected him to be shot," she said.

According to Pittsburgh police, the 19-year-old victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Community groups like the Black Political Empowerment Project said these shooters are causing unimaginable damage to families.

"They need to start thinking about the impact those guns have on families. They're tearing people apart," B-PEP Director Tim Stevens said.

Pitt assistant professor Richard Garland with the Violence Prevention Initiative at the university said the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to the gun violence issues we are seeing in the community. He said people have shorter fuses.

"The pandemic has had a really, really tragic toll on our communities, where people are impulsive right now. They get angry at the slightest thing," he said.

Gary is trying to figure out what to do next. She doesn't know why her family was shot at. She added that no 10-year-old child should be fearing for their safety.

"Turn yourself in because my grandson was shot. That's something that no grandparent or mother would want to go through," Gary said.

Taveon's family said he is doing much better, and he is expected to be released from the hospital on Tuesday night.

At this point, police are still looking for any suspects. They said if you have any information, you are asked to call them.