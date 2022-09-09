1 shot in Lawrenceville

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was shot Friday in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said one person was shot on Keystone Street. The victim self-transported to a local hospital, and their condition is not clear at this time.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson said police have "a few people in custody for questioning."

Officials said crews were called to the scene just before 3 p.m.

