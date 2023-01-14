Mega Millions: Winning numbers for $1.35 billion drawing

Here are winning Mega Millions numbers for $1.35 billion drawing Here are winning Mega Millions numbers for $1.35 billion drawing 02:30

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's time to check your Mega Millions tickets. Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot is worth an estimated $1.35 billion, which is the third largest in the game's history and the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

Friday night's winning numbers are 61, 30, 45, 46 and 43 and the Megaball is 14.

So, what happens if you win the jackpot?

The odds are not in your favor -- about one in 306 million -- but a winner can either choose to be paid annually or take the lump sum.

The jackpot is only $1.35 billion if the winner opts for the annuity option, which is over a 29-year period. Otherwise, the winner would take home about $707.9 million.

Mega Millions and lottery history

Mega Millions' largest-ever jackpot was won in October 2018 in South Carolina. An anonymous winner took home $1.537 billion.

The current jackpot has been rolling since Oct. 14, 2021. Tickets sold in California and Texas shared a $502 million prize.

If someone hits the jackpot Friday, they would be the eighth winner since 2008 to win it on Friday the 13th.

This past July, a ticket sold in Illinois won the third-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, a whopping $1.337 billion.

The largest lottery win ever came when a Powerball ticket sold in California hit a $2.04 billion jackpot.