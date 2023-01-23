1 man dead after shooting along Bedford Avenue
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police officers responded to reports of gunfire just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Officers located a male who suffered a gunshot wound to the face along the 2100 block of Bedford Avenue, according to a report from police. The victim, who police said was in his 40s, was located inside an apartment at the rear of a building.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Another man was transported to police headquarters for questioning.
The investigation is ongoing.
