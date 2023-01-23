Watch CBS News
1 man dead after shooting along Bedford Avenue

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police officers responded to reports of gunfire just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers located a male who suffered a gunshot wound to the face along the 2100 block of Bedford Avenue, according to a report from police. The victim, who police said was in his 40s, was located inside an apartment at the rear of a building.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Another man was transported to police headquarters for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing.

First published on January 22, 2023 / 8:31 PM

