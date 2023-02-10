1 dead after shooting in Northview Heights
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person is dead after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Northview Heights neighborhood on Thursday.
Pittsburgh Public Safety said police were called to Penfort Street around 8 p.m. for ShotSpotter alerts. At the scene, police found the victim, an adult male in his 40s who was shot multiple times.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are investigating.
