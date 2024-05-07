Trump trial live updates as Stormy Daniels testifies today

Trump trial live updates as Stormy Daniels testifies todayget the free app
Adult film star Stormy Daniels is testifying at former President Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York, telling jurors about an alleged sexual encounter she had with Trump nearly 20 years ago and why she decided to accept $130,000 in exchange for her silence in 2016.
Daniels took the stand in a Manhattan courtroom as Trump sat at the defense table. He rarely reacted and avoided looking in her direction as she recounted vivid descriptions of her allegations.
Daniels testified that she met Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in Nevada in 2006. She said he invited her to his hotel suite, where they spoke for two hours and then had sex. Over the course of the next year, Daniels said Trump talked about casting her on his reality show, plans that never came to fruition.
Trump's attorneys asked the judge to declare a mistrial over her testimony, saying elements of her testimony had "nothing to do" with the case. The judge quickly rejected that request.
In October 2016, Daniels agreed not to disclose her story in exchange for $130,000 from Michael Cohen, Trump's personal attorney at the time. Cohen made the payment just days before the presidential election.
Cohen subsequently received monthly payments from Trump of $35,000 throughout 2017. Prosecutors say those payments were reimbursements for the "hush money," and that Trump disguised their true nature to cover up the payment to Daniels.
Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records stemming from those reimbursements to Cohen. His defense attorneys have argued the money was to cover Cohen's legal fees.
Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges and denies having sex with Daniels.
Trump attorney questions Daniels' motives for telling her story
Daniels was shown a financial disclosure form she had to provide in connection with an attempt by Trump to collect debt. Necheles said she omitted a lot of key information and tried to quiz Daniels on the lapses, but was interrupted by several objections.
Trump's attorney then asked Daniels about a "million-dollar" ranch she bought. "Isn't it true that you have been hiding your assets because you don't want to pay the judgment against you?"
"No," Daniels said.
Necheles asked if Daniels is hoping she won't have to pay Trump if he's convicted and imprisoned.
"I'm hoping I don't have to pay him no matter what happens," Daniels said, combatively.
Necheles asked if Daniels has been "making money by claiming to have had sex with President Trump."
"I've been making money by telling my story," Daniels said.
"That story has made you a lot of money, right?" Necheles asked.
"It has also cost me a lot of money," Daniels replied.
Trump lawyer: "Am I correct that you hate President Trump?"
Trump attorney Susan Necheles almost immediately began questioning Daniels' motivations, at first asking if she is driven by money.
"Don't we all want to make more money?" Daniels replied.
Necheles asked Daniels if she hates Trump.
"Yes," Daniels said.
"And you want him to go to jail?" Necheles asked soon after.
"I want him to be held accountable," Daniels said.
Necheles reiterated her question: "You want him to go to jail?"
"If he's found guilty, absolutely," Daniels said.
Last year, Daniels was ordered to pay $121,000 in Trump's legal fees stemming from a dismissed defamation lawsuit. Necheles asked if it was true that she doesn't intend to pay those fees, and whether she said she would "go to jail before I pay him a penny," referring to a 2022 tweet by Daniels.
"Yes," Daniels said.
Trump, who had not watched Daniels during her questioning by prosecutors, was turned toward her throughout Necheles' examination.
Prosecution wraps up questioning
The prosecution wrapped up its examination with a series of rapid-fire questions about Daniels' interviews and appearances once she was released from her NDA.
In February 2018, Daniels hired a new attorney: Michael Avenatti. He filed a lawsuit against Trump and the LLC that Cohen used to make the $130,000 payment. The suit sought to nullify the nondisclosure agreement since Trump never signed it.
Avenatti would later be convicted of stealing from clients, including $300,000 that Daniels was owed as part of a book deal. He is currently in prison.
Daniels testified that she wrote her book "so my daughter had an account from her mom's own words of what I lived through, and why I did the things that I did." She also appeared on Cohen's podcast in 2021 and 2022, and was paid about $100,000 from documentary producers for the rights to her book.
During a sidebar, Daniels leaned forward and asked the court reporter if her cadence had been better. Daniels had been urged to slow down at several points earlier in her testimony.
How Daniels reacted when the story came to light
The prosecution jumped forward once again to January 2018. Daniels said she was coming off of "probably my best year ever," marked by several career accolades. "My neighbors had no idea they lived next to Stormy Daniels," she said.
The Wall Street Journal was preparing a story about the "hush money" payment and reached out for comment on Jan. 10, Daniels said.
Davidson, her attorney, sent her a statement to sign, denying the sexual encounter. She said she did not want to sign it since it was false and because "I was told that saying anything at all, anything, was a violation of the NDA."
Once the Journal's story was published, Daniels said her life became "chaos."
"Suddenly I was front and foremost everywhere. People on the front lawn. My husband asking questions, people asking questions," she said. "It blew my cover, so to speak."
At the end of January, Daniels appeared on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" She said Gina Rodriguez, her agent, set it up. She said she was instructed not to talk about the NDA.
Before going on the show, she signed another statement prepared by Davidson, her lawyer, denying that she had an affair with Trump.
"I signed it 'Stormy Daniels,' but I signed it not how my signature looks any time I've ever signed it," she testified in court. "As a tip off to Jimmy Kimmel."
Kimmel asked if she had signed the statement. She replied, "that does not look like my signature, does it?"
Daniels recalls finalizing deal with Cohen just days before 2016 election
Returning to the stand, Daniels resumed her testimony about the nondisclosure agreement from October 2016. She read aloud an email from her attorney Keith Davidson to Cohen on Oct. 17, in which Davidson told him the deal was off.
A week later, Davidson told Cohen, David Pecker and Dylan Howard that Daniels was preparing to tell her story to another outlet. On the stand, Daniels said she spoke with the news site Slate before the deal with Cohen was ultimately finalized. Slate was not offering to pay her.
Cohen wired the $130,000 to Daniels on Oct. 27. On Nov. 1, Cohen received a signed copy of the agreement, with Daniels' signature next to the pseudonym "Peggy Peterson."
Daniels said she ended up with about $96,000 after fees for her attorney and agent. She said the Wall Street Journal reached out to her on Nov. 4, the same day the paper revealed the first "hush money" payment to the model Karen McDougal. McDougal also claimed she had sex with Trump and was paid $150,000 by the National Enquirer's parent company for the rights to her story in August 2016. Trump denies her account.
Daniels said she declined to comment to the Journal, citing the NDA she had signed just days before.
Judge quickly denies Trump request for mistrial
Judge Juan Merchan said he agreed with Blanche that there were "some things that would be better left unsaid" in Daniels' testimony and that she was "a little bit difficult to control."
But he said there were "guardrails in place," referring to limits on what the prosecution could ask about.
"I don't believe we're at the point where a mistrial is warranted," said Merchan. "I will note that where there were objections, those objections for the most part were sustained. I will also note that I was surprised there were not more objections."
Merchan pointed out that he objected at one point because "there was no objection coming from the defense," and told them to take some responsibility.
"Whether these are new stories or not new stories, the remedy is on cross examination," added Merchan.
He also offered to limit what the jury can consider regarding Daniels' story about being threatened in a parking lot.
"The court has done everything that I could possibly do to protect both sides," Merchan said.
Trump lawyer Todd Blanche moves for mistrial over Stormy Daniels testimony
Todd Blanche, Trump's lead defense attorney, asked the judge to declare a mistrial as the court returned from lunch.
"The court set guardrails for this testimony, and the guardrails, by the witness answering questions from the government, were just thrown to the side," Blanche argued, before the jury reentered the courtroom.
Blanche said her story is "way different from what she was peddling in 2016."
He cited testimony about being "blacked out" and Trump not wearing a condom, as well as Daniels' description of Trump's hotel suite and the power dynamic in the room.
"All of this has nothing to do with this case and is extraordinarily prejudicial," Blanche said.
He said the testimony was designed "to inflame the jury to not look at the evidence that matters."
He protested her repeated assertions that she preferred to meet Trump in public after their alleged sexual encounter.
"What's the jury to make of that?" Blanche asked. He noted that Merchan sustained objections, but the jury still heard Daniels' answers.
Daniels testifies about negotiations over selling her story in 2016
Jumping forward to 2016, Daniels said she was focused on selling the story because, at first, she believed getting it out in public would make her safer.
"I was motivated out of fear, not money," she said.
Before the "Access Hollywood" tape was revealed in early October, Daniels' agent Gina Rodriguez couldn't sell the story. After the recording was released, Daniels said she soon learned that Trump was interested in securing the rights.
Daniels said she preferred this route because her husband wouldn't find out about the alleged sexual encounter. She said she was "happy to get it taken care of." Her financial outlook was "the best it had ever been," Daniels testified.
She said she wanted to get the deal done by Oct. 14. "I was afraid that if it wasn't done before the [election] then I would never be safe," Daniels told the court.
She said she understood that accepting the deal for $130,000 meant that "I could not tell my story, and that he also could not tell the story."
Daniels said Trump's side "kept making excuses" as the weeks dragged on and no deal was finalized. "If it wasn't done before the election then it was not going to happen, because he had already got what he wanted," she testified.
The court then took a break for lunch.
Daniels on her 2011 interview with In Touch
In 2011, Daniels agreed to an interview with the gossip magazine In Touch about her experience with Trump. She was supposed to be paid $15,000. Gina Rodriguez, her agent, arranged the deal.
On the stand, Daniels said she agreed to the interview because she wanted to "control the narrative" and would "rather make money than someone make money off of me."
She said the interview lasted 10 or 15 minutes. The magazine didn't run the story. (In Touch would eventually publish it in 2018, after Daniels' allegations came to light.)
Two employees later tell CBS News that the interview never ran because Cohen, Trump's attorney, threatened to sue when the publication asked Trump for comment. Daniels was never paid.
Several weeks later, Daniels said she was approached by a man in a parking lot while she was with her daughter. "He threatened me to not continue telling my story" about Trump, Daniels testified. She said she didn't go to the police because she was scared.
Daniels recalls meeting Trump again in Los Angeles in 2007
In July 2007, Daniels said Trump called her and said he was working to get her on the spin-off "Celebrity Apprentice." She said he asked her to meet him at his bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles to discuss the matter further. She had her boyfriend at the time drive her to the hotel. She said she and Trump spoke but did not have sex.
Asked if Trump wanted her to keep their interactions confidential, Daniels answered, "Absolutely not."
The Los Angeles meeting was the last time she saw him. She said he called her several weeks later to tell her he had been "overruled" and couldn't get her on the show.
Daniels said she moved on with her life. "It was pretty awesome," she told the court.
Daniels details later interactions with Trump
Daniels said she saw Trump later that weekend at a nightclub at the hotel where she was staying. His bodyguard approached her and asked if Trump could speak with her, she remembered, saying she agreed because "it was in public."
She said Trump was with Ben Roethlisberger, the quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Daniels said she convinced him to let her try on his Super Bowl ring: "I remember it clearly because … two of my fingers fit into it." Trump left, and asked Roethlisberger to walk Daniels to her room, she said.
After that weekend, Daniels said Trump would call her about once a week. She said she would always put him on speaker phone so others could hear him: "We thought it was funny … Dozens and dozens of people heard him on speaker phone. It was not a secret."
She said she told "scores" of people that she had gone up to his hotel room, but only a handful of friends that they had sex.
Daniels said she kept taking his calls "because my publicist thought it was a good idea to keep having the conversation with him about television."
She said she attended the launch of Trump's vodka brand in 2007 at his invitation: "He spent most of the time talking to my friend, but every time I saw him he asked if I could go back with him that night, or if I had plans that night.'
Later on, she visited him at Trump Tower in New York. She said he was very busy and the interaction was brief.
Daniels recalls alleged sexual encounter with Trump in 2006
Back on the stand, Daniels picked up where she left off. She said she left the dining room and made her way to "what I assume was a master bathroom." She said she noticed a toiletry bag on the counter.
"I did look. I'm not proud of it. 'Oh, I wonder what's in here,'" she recalled. "The items were Old Spice and Pert Plus, which was odd, and a manicure set, which was gold."
Daniels said Trump was on the bed in his boxers and a t-shirt when she came out. "I wasn't expecting him to be there, especially minus a bunch of clothing," she testified.
"I felt the blood leave my hands and my feet, almost like when you stand up too fast," she said. "And I just thought, 'Oh my God, what did I misread to get here?'"
Trump was "posing" on the bed, holding his head up with one hand, Daniels said, demonstrating for the jury.
"I said, 'I've got to go,'" she testified. "And he said, 'I thought we were getting somewhere, talking. I thought you were serious about what you wanted.'"
Daniels said she did not feel physically threatened, and likened the experience to being "in a funhouse, moving in slow motion." She said she didn't remember what happened next: "I just think I blacked out. I was not drugged. I was not drunk. I just don't remember."
She said she remembers being on the other side of the bed, with her clothes and shoes off, still wearing her bra. She said she and Trump had sex on the bed: "I was staring at the ceiling, I didn't know how I got there. I was trying to think about anything other than what was happening."
Daniels testified that Trump didn't wear a condom.
"Was that concerning?" asked Hoffinger, the prosecutor.
"Yes," Daniels said.
"Did you say something to him?"
"No."
"Why?"
"I didn't say anything at all," Daniels answered.
She said they did not go to dinner and she took a cab back to her hotel.
"I told very few people that we had actually had sex, because I felt ashamed that I didn't stop it," Daniels testified. "I knew that people would make jokes out of it."
Judge chides prosecutors for "unnecessary" details in testimony
Returning from a break, Judge Juan Merchan told prosecutor Susan Hoffinger that Daniels' testimony did not need to be as detailed moving forward.
"Ms. Hoffinger, the degree of detail we're going into here is just unnecessary," he said. "We don't need to know the color of the floor, stuff like that."
Daniels recalls 2-hour conversation with Trump at his hotel suite
Daniels testified that her friend encouraged her to take Trump up on his dinner offer, telling her: "What could possibly go wrong?"
She said she agreed to go and went to meet Trump at the hotel where he was staying.
"I arrived and went upstairs. Keith had given me very specific instructions to take an elevator going to the penthouse floor," Daniels testified, referring to Trump's bodyguard. She said the bodyguard told her that Trump was waiting for her inside. She entered and waited in a foyer with a "big, beautiful wooden table" with flowers. It was there where she encountered Trump, she said.
"He was wearing silk, or satin, pajamas, that I immediately made fun of him for, and said, 'Did Mr. Hefner know you stole his pajamas?'" Daniels remembered. "I told him to go change and so he obliged very politely."
Trump came back in a dress shirt and dress pants, she testified. The hotel suite was "three times the size of my apartment," Daniels said, describing the room in detail.
Eventually they sat at the dining room table.
"It wasn't even dark outside, just yet, and he said, 'You know, it's a little bit early, would you mind just talking to each other?'" she recalled, saying they talked about her childhood and "get-to-know-you type of things."
They also discussed her work, according to Daniels: "He was very interested in how I went from just being a pornstar to writing and directing … He was very interested in some of the business aspects of it, which I thought was cool. Are there unions? How much do you get paid?"
Daniels also said they had a "very brief" discussion about his wife, Melania. "He said, 'Don't worry about it, we actually don't sleep in the same room,'" she told the court.
Throughout the conversation, Daniels remembered, Trump would "ask me questions and then not let me finish the answer — it was almost like he wanted to one up me, to talk about himself."
Eventually, she said she had "had enough of his arrogance and cutting me off and not giving me my dinner." She testified that she asked him, "Are you always this rude?" and said, "Someone should spank you."
Trump gave her a magazine, Daniels testified. "I don't think he expected me to do it," she said. "So I said, 'Turn around,' and I swatted him with it … right on the butt."
The conversation turned to "The Apprentice," Daniels remembered. Trump told her that she should be a contestant, to which she replied: "There's no way that NBC would allow an adult actress on television."
"He said, 'You remind me of my daughter, she's smart and beautiful and people underestimate her as well,'" Daniels said. She added that Trump offered to tell her what the show's challenges were ahead of time: "I can't have you win … but you can at least make a good showing."
Daniels said she and Trump spoke in the suite for "close to two hours."
With that, the court took a break. Trump did not look at Daniels as she testified.
Daniels describes meeting Trump for the first time at a golf tournament in 2006
The questions turned to 2006, when Daniels said she met Trump for the first time. She was 27, and he was 60. Both were attending a celebrity golf tournament at Lake Tahoe in Nevada. Daniels said she was there under contract with Wicked, an adult film company.
"Wicked sponsored one of the holes on the golf course, which I know is very funny," she said on the stand.
Her duties entailed greeting golfers as they played through. She said that is how she first met Trump, and that it was a "very brief encounter." She said she was introduced as a director, which caused Trump to take notice.
Prosecutors then displayed a photo of Trump and Daniels together at the tournament.
After the round, Trump saw Daniels again and remembered her from the course, she testified: "He remembered me specifically, that I was 'the smart one.'"
Later, Trump's bodyguard asked if she wanted to have dinner with him, Daniels testified. She initially said no, but she and the bodyguard, Keith Schiller, exchanged numbers, she said.
Daniels describes how she got into the adult film industry
Daniels began her testimony by recounting her early life in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Born Stephanie Clifford, she said her parents split up when she was 4 years old and she was mostly raised by her mom. She said the family had a "very, very low income."
In high school, she danced ballet and had an affinity for horses. She said she taught riding lessons and worked at a stable in exchange for boarding her horse. At 17, she moved out and soon began exotic dancing.
"I could make more in two nights than I did shoveling manure eight hours a day," Daniels testified.
She said she started nude modeling at 21. She explained that clubs would bring in "guest stars," and they needed "credentials or credits" to be invited. She said that meant posing for magazines.
Daniels' introduction to adult films was also an opportunity to earn more money, she testified. At 23, she said she was an extra at a friend's shoot when the director saw her and "thought I was already an adult actress." Her friend told her that doing just one shoot would bump her "pay grade."
About six months later, she began writing and directing adult films. "I was one of the youngest, if not the youngest, adult feature directors," she said.
Stormy Daniels called to testify
Prosecutors called Daniels to the stand to testify after both sides finished questioning Franklin, the publishing executive.
"The people call Stormy Daniels," prosecutor Susan Hoffinger said, as the jurors all seemed to shift in their seats.
Publishing executive reads excerpts from Trump books
Franklin has read a series of excerpts from Trump's "How to Get Rich" and "Think Like a Billionaire," which were co-authored by Meredith McIver, a Trump Organization staffer.
Some include references to his time on NBC's "The Apprentice": "All the women on 'The Apprentice' flirted with me — consciously or unconsciously. That's to be expected. A sexual dynamic is always present between people, unless you are asexual."
The excerpts also included passages about his "penny-pinching."
"When you're working with a decorator, make sure to see all the invoices. Decorators are by nature honest people, but you should be checking regardless," one said.
The excerpts also demonstrated Trump's reliance on Trump Organization executives Allen Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney. The one about McConney included an anecdote about Trump falsely telling McConney he was fired years ago — a story that McConney called "a teaching moment" when he recounted it on the stand Monday.
First witness is Sally Franklin, executive at Penguin Random House
Prosecutors' first witness of the day is Sally Franklin, a senior vice president and executive managing editor at the publishing company Penguin Random House. She said she published several of Trump's books, including "Trump: How to Get Rich" and "Trump: Think Like a Billionaire."
Trump lawyer says Daniels will be second witness called today
Susan Necheles, an attorney for Trump, said in court that the defense team was informed that Daniels will be the second witness called to the stand Tuesday. She reiterated the defense's objection to any testimony about sexual acts.
Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger countered that "the details of her story are important" while saying the prosecution will not ask about "certain details that might be too salacious." She said Daniels would be asked to testify about "how she ended up engaging in a sexual act."
"It's not going to include any details about genitalia or anything of that nature," Hoffinger said.
Judge Juan Merchan acknowledged Necheles' point that Daniels has "credibility issues," but said prosecutors "need to elicit certain details that led to the sexual encounter."
Trump arrives at court, denouncing "unfair trial"
Trump arrived at the courtroom wearing a marigold tie and dark suit just before 9:30 a.m. He ignored shouted questions and read a series of comments about the trial from TV commentators.
The former president defended the payments to Cohen, saying they were for legal expenses: "We didn't put it down as construction costs, the purchase of sheet rock, the electrical cost. The legal expense that we paid was put down as 'legal expense.' There's nothing else you can say."
"It's a very, very unfair trial. The good news is they have nothing," Trump said before entering the courtroom.
Stormy Daniels in New York, expects to testify
Stormy Daniels is in New York and expects to be called to the stand to testify on Tuesday, two sources tell CBS News. Daniels' attorney told the Associated Press she was "likely" to be called to the stand.