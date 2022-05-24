Live updates: 14 students, 1 teacher killed after shooter opens fire at Texas elementary school

Live updates: 14 students, 1 teacher killed after shooter opens fire at Texas elementary schoolget the free app
At least 14 students and one teacher were killed when a gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said Tuesday. Abbott said the shooter is also dead, and is believed to have been killed by responding law enforcement officers.
Abbott's comments came after the district reported an active shooter at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, which is approximately an hour and a half west of San Antonio. The school teaches 2nd, 3rd and 4th grade students, according to Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pedro Arredondo.
Abbott said the shooter was an 18-year-old male who resided in Uvalde. He said it's believed the suspect, who he named as Salvador Ramos, abandoned his vehicle, then entered the school with a handgun and possibly a rifle.
"He shot and killed — horrifically, incomprehensibly — 14 students and killed a teacher," Abbott said.
Arredondo said the shooting took place at approximately 11:32 a.m. local time. He did not provide many details about what transpired, but confirmed the suspect is dead and said investigators believe he acted alone. He also confirmed there were several injuries and "some deaths," but did not provide specific numbers.
The Uvalde Memorial Hospital previously said it received 13 children from ambulance and buses for treatment, and that two people who arrived at the hospital were deceased. A second hospital said it is caring for one child and one adult. That hospital, University Health, said a 66-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl are in critical condition.
South Texas Blood and Tissue said it sent 15 units of blood to Uvalde on Tuesday.
Though the details of the shooting were still emerging, the district said that there had been an "active shooter" at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.
The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District — located about an hour and a half west of San Antonio — tweeted at 1:17 p.m. that there was "an active shooter at Robb Elementary," adding, "Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared."
At approximately 2:00 p.m. local time, the district said parents were cleared to pick up their children at the local civic center.
Biden expected to speak about shooting
President Biden has been briefed on the school shooting and will speak about it this evening when he returns to the White House, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
"His prayers are with the families impacted by this awful event," Jean-Pierre tweeted.
The president will deliver his remarks from the Roosevelt Room of the White House at 8:15 p.m. ET.
Police say they believe suspect acted alone
Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pedro Arredondo said that the investigation has led authorities to believe that the suspect, identified by the governor as an 18-year-old man, acted alone. Arredondo also said the suspect has died.
14 students, 1 teacher dead, governor says
Texas Governor Greg Abbott said 14 students and one teacher were killed in the shooting. Abbott described the suspect as an 18-year-old male from Uvalde, who he said is believed to have entered the school with a handgun and possibly a rifle.
"He shot and killed — horrifically, incomprehensibly — 14 students and killed a teacher," Abbott said.
Deadly attack follows rise in "active shooter" incidents
The attack came just one day after the FBI released a report documenting a 52.5% increase in active shooter incidents in the U.S. from 2020 to 2021. Over four years, from 2017 to 2021, there was a 96.8% increase, the bureau said.
In 2021, the FBI designated a total of 61 shootings in 30 states as "active shooter incidents," resulting in 103 people killed and 140 wounded, excluding the gunmen. It was the highest number of deaths from such incidents since 2017.
Just over a week before Tuesday's shooting, on May 14, an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 people and wounding three others.
10-year-old girl and 66-year-old woman in critical condition
At University Health, one of the hospitals that is caring for patients, both a 10-year-old girl and a 66-year-old woman are in critical condition, the hospital said.