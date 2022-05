Stand With Parkland's Tony Montalto on "pragmatic" gun reform after Texas school shooting Tony Montalto, whose daughter Gina was killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, says there are public safety measures that people on both sides of the aisle can agree on. He joined CBS News' Lana Zak to talk about some of the ways to prevent tragedies like the latest school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.