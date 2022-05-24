Watch Live: Biden addresses deadly Texas school shooting, orders flags flown at half-staff

Biden to sign policing executive order 2 years after George Floyd died

Man who allegedly killed passenger on NYC subway is in custody, police say

Iraqi man in U.S. charged in alleged ISIS plot to kill George W. Bush

14 students, 1 teacher killed after shooter opens fire at Texas elementary school

McCormick sues over counting mail ballots in Pennsylvania Senate race

Judge who delivered first acquittals in Jan. 6 cases set to oversee another trial

Pelosi responds to archbishop denying her communion over abortion stance

