Watch CBS News

Watch Live: Biden addresses deadly Texas school shooting, orders flags flown at half-staff

get the free app
  • link copied

/ CBS News

CBS News Live
CBS News Live Live

President Biden is addressing the nation from the White House Tuesday night after a shooter killed at least 14 children and one teacher at an elementary school in Texas. 

The president was briefed on the shooting on his return from a trip to Asia, and ordered flags at the White House and all other federal buildings to be flown at half-staff. 

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the shooter is also dead, believed to have been killed by law enforcement officers who responded to the scene. The mass shooting took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on the students' last week of school before summer break. The school teaches 2nd, 3rd and 4th graders.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president's "prayers are with the families impacted by this awful event," and he will continue to receive updates on the situation. 

Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pedro Arredondo said the shooting took place at about 11:32 a.m. 

Abbott said the suspect entered the school with a handgun and possibly a rifle. The shooter's motivation is unclear at this time. 

Arredondo said that the investigation has led authorities to believe that the suspect acted alone. 

President Biden Delivers Remarks On Supporting Ukraine Against Russian Invasion
President Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images
 

How to watch

  • What: President Biden addresses the Texas school shooting
  • Date: May 24, 2022
  • Time: 8:15 p.m.
  • Location: White House's Roosevelt Room
  • Online stream: Live on CBS News Streaming
By Kathryn Watson
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.