Watch Live: Biden addresses deadly Texas school shooting, orders flags flown at half-staff

Biden addresses deadly Texas school shooting, orders flags flown at half-staff
President Biden is addressing the nation from the White House Tuesday night after a shooter killed at least 14 children and one teacher at an elementary school in Texas.
The president was briefed on the shooting on his return from a trip to Asia, and ordered flags at the White House and all other federal buildings to be flown at half-staff.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the shooter is also dead, believed to have been killed by law enforcement officers who responded to the scene. The mass shooting took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on the students' last week of school before summer break. The school teaches 2nd, 3rd and 4th graders.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president's "prayers are with the families impacted by this awful event," and he will continue to receive updates on the situation.
Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pedro Arredondo said the shooting took place at about 11:32 a.m.
Abbott said the suspect entered the school with a handgun and possibly a rifle. The shooter's motivation is unclear at this time.
Arredondo said that the investigation has led authorities to believe that the suspect acted alone.