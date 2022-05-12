Pittsburgh Steelers to release 2022 schedule

Pittsburgh Steelers to release 2022 scheduleget the free app
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 2022 NFL season is quickly approaching.
The full league schedule with kickoff times and dates will be released Thursday, and Steelers fans are ready to see each matchup.
KDKA-TV will have a full rundown of Pittsburgh's schedule when it is released Thursday night.
2022 opponents
The Steelers already know which teams they will be playing this season.
As always, Pittsburgh will play home-and-home series against Baltimore, Cincinnati and Cleveland.
Other than the AFC North rivalries, the Steelers will play the following teams at Heinz Field: New England, New Orleans, New York Jets, Tampa Bay and Las Vegas.
The Steelers will travel for games at Atlanta, Buffalo, Carolina, Indianapolis, Miami and Philadelphia.