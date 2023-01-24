Oscar nominations: "Everything Everywhere All at Once" gets 11 nods for Academy Awards

Oscar nominations: "Everything Everywhere All at Once" gets 11 nods for Academy Awardsget the free app
The multiverse-skipping sci-fi indie hit "Everything Everywhere All at Once" led this year's Oscar nominations as Hollywood heaped honors on big-screen spectacles like "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Avatar: The Way of Water" a year after a streaming service won best picture for the first time.
Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan's "Everything Everywhere All at Once" landed a leading 11 nominations on Tuesday.
The nominees for best picture are: "All Quiet on the Western Front"; "Avatar: The Way of Water"; "The Banshees of Inisherin"; "Elvis"; "Everything Everywhere All at Once"; "The Fabelmans"; "Tár"; "Top Gun: Maverick"; "Triangle of Sadness"; "Women Talking."
The nominees for best actress are: Ana de Armas, "Blonde"; Cate Blanchett, "Tár"; Andrea Riseborough, "To Leslie"; Michelle Williams, "The Fabelmans"; Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once."
The nominees for best actor: Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"; Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"; Austin Butler, "Elvis"; Bill Nighy, "Living"; Paul Mescal, "Aftersun."
The nominees for best supporting actress are: Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"; Hong Chau, "The Whale"; Kerry Condon, "Banshees of Inisherin"; Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"; Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once."
The nominees for best supporting actor are: Brian Tyree Henry, "Causeway"; Judd Hirsch, "The Fabelmans"; Brendan Gleeson, "Banshees on Inisherin"; Barry Keoghan, "Banshees of Inisherin"; Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once."
The nominees for original screenplay are: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"; "Banshees of Inisherin"; "The Fabelmans"; "Tár"; "Triangle of Sadness."
At the Golden Globes, Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans" won for best motion picture drama while "Banshees of Inisherin" took home best motion picture comedy or musical. Spielberg also won the best director award.
In the best actress categories, Blanchett won for her performance in "Tár" and Yeoh won for "Everything Everywhere All at Once."
The best actor awards went to Butler for his "Elvis" performance and Farrell for "Banshees of Inisherin."
Bassett took home the Globe for best supporting actress in a motion picture — the first Marvel star to earn a major award. Quan won the best supporting actor award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once."
The awards show honoring the best in film is scheduled to be held March 12.