NFL Training Camp 2023: Steelers players arrive at Saint Vincent College
The end of July marks the beginning of training camp for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the rest of the NFL.
Beginning Wednesday, July 26 through Aug. 17, 2023, veterans and fresh-faced rookies will gather at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., to hone their skills in anticipation of preseason and regular season football.
How will Kenny Pickett fare in his sophomore season as the Steelers' starting quarterback? Will rookies Broderick Jones and Joey Porter Jr. make immediate impacts?
We'll have updates on all sorts of Steelers action throughout the next couple of weeks right here.
RB Najee Harris shows up with helmet in hand
Running back Najee Harris entered Saint Vincent College, carrying his helmet with other belongings.
Harris is entering his third year with the team.
New defesnive back Patrick Peterson makes first appearance in Latrobe
Cornerback Patrick Peterson, who signed with the Steelers as a free agent this offseason, has arrived in Latrobe.
Peterson is a 12-year veteran, previously playing for the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings.
Showing up in style
Long snapper Christian Kuntz has arrived at training camp, bringing what looks to be a massage chair for him and his teammates.
Training camps can be physical, grueling affairs in the hot summer sun, so several players will likely get plenty of use out of Kuntz's chair.
T.J. Watt reports in
2021 Defensive Player of the Year, T.J. Watt, has reported to training camp.
In just 10 games played last season, Watt accrued 39 combined tackles, one forced fumble, 5.5 sacks, and two interceptions.
Quarterback Kenny Pickett arrives at training camp
Second-year signal-caller Kenny Pickett has arrived at training camp, with a large gathering of media members surrounding the 25-year-old New Jersey native.
Pickett finished his rookie season with seven touchdowns, nine interceptions, a 63% completion percentage, and 2,404 passing yards.
Minkah Fitzpatrick arrives at Saint Vincent
Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is back and ready for some practice.
Fitzpatrick, 26, is entering his fifth season as a member of the Steelers.
First-rounder Broderick Jones arrives at first NFL training camp
Broderick Jones, the No. 14 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, has arrived at Saint Vincent College for his first-ever NFL training camp via Uber.
Jones, a 6-foot-5, 311-pound offensive tackle from Georgia, signed his rookie contract last month, which was reported to be worth just over $16 million over four years.