Mayor Gainey names interim police chief following Schubert's retirement announcement

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Chief Scott Schubert on Friday announced he will retire from the force.
He made the announcement in a statement just minutes after Mayor Ed Gainey's office alerted media to a 10 a.m. news conference at which Gainey was scheduled to make an "important announcement" about the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.
In addition to the Schubert announcement, Gainey announced that Tom Stangrecki will be the interim police chief as the mayor's team conducts a national search for a permanent chief.
"He's a lifelong Pittsburgh resident, a Pittsburgh Public graduate and he's served the bureau for 34 years," Gainey said of Stangrecki.
Gainey said a national search for a permanent chief will begin immediately.
During Friday's news conference, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert's retirement was voluntary.
Gainey said Schubert came to him and said he wanted to retire after 34 years of service.
"He walked the beat by himself, he raised money for children, you can't ask for a better police officer," Gainey said of Schubert, who was not in attendance.
Schubert's retirement will be official on July 1.
"Following deep reflection and significant discussion with my family, I have come to the decision that it is time to step away from the Chief's position and allow one of my brothers or sisters in blue the opportunity to serve this great city and this storied institution," Schubert said in a statement. "There has been no greater professional or personal joy than to have represented the City of Pittsburgh and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police."
