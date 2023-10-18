Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden visits Tel Aviv today, backs Israel over deadly Gaza hospital blast

KDKA In Your Neighborhood

Out For A Walk Forecast

Kathryn Watson is a politics reporter for CBS News Digital based in Washington, D.C.

Biden's trip to Jordan to meet with Arab leaders canceled

Biden's trip to Jordan to meet with Arab leaders canceled

Biden heads to Israel as blast at Gaza hospital kills hundreds

Biden heads to Israel as blast at Gaza hospital kills hundreds

Protests across Mideast amid fear the Israel-Hamas war could spread

Protests across Mideast amid fear the Israel-Hamas war could spread

In Israel, Biden says military data show militants to blame for Gaza hospital blast

In Israel, Biden says military data show militants to blame for Gaza hospital blast

Hundreds dead in Gaza hospital blast as Israel, Palestinians trade accusations

Hundreds dead in Gaza hospital blast as Israel, Palestinians trade accusations

More from CBS News

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On