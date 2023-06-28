Watch CBS News
Port Authority police SUV involved in crash in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Port Authority police SUV was involved in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Downtown Pittsburgh.

A spokesperson for the Port Authority said an officer noticed "an unauthorized vehicle" driving inbound on the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. East Busway around 9:30 p.m. The spokesperson said the officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled the scene and the pursuit was called off. 

The driver later hit a Port Authority police SUV driving in the opposite direction near the Joseph F. Weis, Jr. U.S. Courthouse. 

The two juveniles in the vehicle were taken to local hospitals. The officer also was taken to a local hospital.

"No serious injuries have been reported," the spokesperson said. 

It is not clear if any charges will be filed. 

First published on June 27, 2023 / 11:04 PM

